Albertine Marie Garcia

Albertine Marie Garcia, 78, Haysville, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Diversicare of Haysville.

She was born Nov. 15, 1942, in Damar to Lawrence and Rita (Brin) Newell.

She married Jesus Louis Garcia on May 16, 1964. He preceded her in death Sept. 4, 2007.

Survivors include five sons, Marlon Garcia, Scott Garcia, Tim Garcia, Travis Garcia and Jason Garcia, all of Wichita; two brothers, Harold Newell, Concordia and Dale Newell, Hill City; three sisters, Kathy Brown, Hill City, Lois Sumner, Texas and Carmen Simms, Sedan; 13 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by a son, Mark.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hill City; burial in Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Hill City.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Masses or the church. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.stinemetzfh.com

Published on January 05, 2021