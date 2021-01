Curt F. Pfannenstiel

Curt F. Pfannenstiel, 55, Hays, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan.

Arrangements are pending at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd Hays, KS 67601.

Published on January 05, 2021