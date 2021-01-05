Iona K. Knipp

Iona K. Knipp, 85, Hill City, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Graham County Hospital, Hill City.

She was born Nov. 2, 1935, in Damar to Oliver and Mary Emma (Morin) Brin.

She married Wilbert Knipp and Dale Meier. They both preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sons, Eddie Knipp, Hill City and Wayne Knipp, Wichita; six daughters, Vivian Messer, Santa Rose, Calif., Jeanie Stakes, Arlington, Texas, Charlotte Pfeifer and Marcia Pfeifer, both of Hays, Deanna Zeman, WaKeeney, and Laurie Knipp, Hill City; two sisters, Annette Benoit, Damar and Sister Daine Brin, Concordia; 20 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant child; and a grandson.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hill City; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Damar.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Masses or Immaculate Heart of Mary Altar Society.

