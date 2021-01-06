Brian (Butch) Miller

Brian (Butch) Miller, 64, Hays, co-owner and operator of State Glass Company, Inc., died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, just days shy of his 65th birthday.

He was born Jan. 3, 1956, in Hays to Wayne F. and Wanda (Meier) Miller. He was a lifelong resident of Hays.

Survivors include his mother; his siblings, Daniel Miller, Stacie (Jack) Ploutz, Charles Miller, Christine (Westley) Yocum, Stephanie (Myron) Wasko, and Laurie Rollins; his nieces and nephews, Cassandra (Rene) Ploutz-Bruynzeel, Jacqueline Ploutz, Amanda Miller, Alex Miller, Austin Yocum, Jason Wasko, Jessica (Steven) Walton, Clifford Rollins, and Lauren Rollins; and buddies and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Mary Miller; and a nephew, Jeremy Wasko.

A celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 30, 2020, at Toby’s, 104 E. 7th, Hays, KS 67601.

Memorials are suggested to Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas in his memory at mydsnwk.org/donate.

Condolences can be sent to the family at: https://www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com/obituary/BrianButch-Miller

Brock’s~Keithley Funeral Home and Chapel, Hays, is in charge of arrangements.

Published on January 06, 2021