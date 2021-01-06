Curt F. Pfannenstiel

Curt F. Pfannenstiel, 55, Hays, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, due to COVID-19 complications at Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan.

He was born July 14, 1965, in Hays, to Verlin F. and Elaine A. (Zimmerman) Pfannenstiel. He was a 1983 graduate of Hays High School, attended Butler Community College, Colby Community College, and graduated with a bachelor degree from Fort Hays State University. He played American Legion Baseball, Larks Baseball of Hays, and while in college he played baseball.

He married Stacy (Legere). He later married Traci (Boman) on Dec. 30, 2011, on St. Lucia Island. They celebrated their marriage at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Munjor, on Oct. 27, 2012.

He was co-owner and manager of Heartland Building Center of Hays, Stockton, and Russell. He had been employed with the family business for 40 years.

He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, a board member of Options of Hays, and a board member of the Heart of America Corporation of Hays.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a son, Quin Pfannenstiel, Holdrege, Neb.; two daughters, Arin Pfannenstiel and husband, Clayton Basgall and Emma Pfannenstiel, all of Hay; two stepsons, Braden Splichal and wife, Grace, Hays and Konnor Splichal, all of Hays; a stepdaughter, Sidney Splichal, Hays; his parents, Munjor; two brothers, Russ Pfannenstiel, Hays and Ryan Pfannenstiel and wife, Argelia, Garden City; two sisters, Christi Lungren and husband, Steve, Ponca City, Okla., and Cindy Pfannenstiel, Hays; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Oliva (Lang) Pfannenstiel, Albert and Martina (Ruder) Zimmerman; and his step-grandmother, Felicitas (Giebler) Zimmerman.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Munjor; burial in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, both at the church.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Due to the coronavirus if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our e-mail or online guestbook. Social distancing and wearing masks will be required at the visitation and funeral services.

Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church or Hays Medical Center Foundation.

Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com.

Published on January 06, 2021