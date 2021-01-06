James R. “Jim” Billinger

James R. “Jim” Billinger, 70, Hays, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his home.

He was born July 21, 1950, in Hays, to Joseph “Red” and Viola “Ollie” (Bieker) Billinger. He was a 1968 graduate of St. Francis Seminary in Victoria.

He married Shirley DeCamp on May 27m 1977. They later divorced and she preceded him in death in 2002. He was a sanitation worker for the City of Hays, active in the Senior Companion Program, and a greeter at Walmart. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and U.S. Army Reserve for 20 years.

He was a member of the Shooting Stars Singles Square Dance Club.

He enjoyed going to Fort Hays State football and basketball games with his sons, karaoke, and family get togethers. He enjoyed his sons, grandchildren and was a friend to everyone.

Survivors include two sons, Philip Billinger, Hays and Matt Billinger and wife,Julie, Topeka; his mother, Hays; five brothers, Jerry Billinger and wife, LeaAnn, Topeka, Kenneth Billinger and wife, Sheri, Carrollton, Ga., Randy Billinger and husband, Roger Layton, Denver, Ron Billinger and wife, Sue, Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Larry Billinger and wife, Jeanne, Westminster, Colo.; three sisters, Linda English and husband, John, Shawnee, Lora Suther and husband, Marvin, Henrico, Va., and Jean Hertel and husband, James, Victoria; two grandchildren, Ava and Blaine Billinger; his companion, Barbara Bunker, Hays; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hays; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors by the Hays Veterans of Foreign War Post No. 9076 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a vigil at 6:30 p.m. both at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Senior Companion Program or Shooting Stars Singles Square Dance Club in care of the funeral home.

Published on January 06, 2021