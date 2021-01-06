Phillis Rose Brown

Phillis Rose Brown, 98, formerly of Cambridge, Neb., died Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

She was born Jan. 19, 1922, near Norman, Neb., to Christian and Agnes (Larsen) Sorensen. She was a 1940 graduate of Cambridge High School.

She married Joseph Robert “Bob” Brown on Feb. 7, 1945. He preceded her in death May 11, 2005. She was the gopher for parts and other needs of the farm.

Survivors include two sons, Joe, Hays and Jerry, Cambridge; a daughter, Jeanie Allen, Aurora, Neb.; a twin sister, Pauline Williams, Coal Hill, Ark.; 13 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.

A rosary will be recited prior to services at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Lockenour-Jones Mortuary, Cambridge; burial in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Cambridge.

Memorials are suggested to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in care of the mortuary.

Condolences can be sent to the family at lockenourfh.com.

