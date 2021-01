Rex D. Burger

Rex D. Burger, 93, formerly of Agra, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in Agra Cemetery. Services will be streamed live on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, is in charge of arrangements.

