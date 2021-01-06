Shirley Jean Miller

Shirley Jean Miller, 86, Claflin, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 9, 1934, in Abilene to Herbert “Boots” and Helen (Sullivan) Shumaker. She graduated from Russell High School and attended Marymount College in Salina for two years and received an associate’s degree in Home Economics.

She married Marvin Bryan Miller on Oct. 9, 1954, in Russell.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a son Bryan E. Miller, Russell; three daughters Linda F. Michaelis, Claflin, Debra Miller, Russell and Marlene Harris, Raymore, Mo.; a brother Tom Shumaker, Sturgis, Mich.; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has been selected by the family and a private family service will be held at a later time.

Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell, is in charge of arrangements.

Published on January 06, 2021