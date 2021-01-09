David John Faulkner

David John Faulkner, 70, WaKeeney, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his farm.

He was born July 6, 1950, to Leo and Mabel (Harger) Faulkner. He was a 1969 graduate of Hays High School.

He was a lifelong farmer and rancher.

Survivors include a brother, Leo Faulkner, Hays; and two sisters, Margaret Armbrister, Ellis and Katheryn Wilson.

Services were Jan. 9, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church, WaKeeney; burial in WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to David Faulkner Memorial Fund, or charitable organization of your choice in care of Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney.

