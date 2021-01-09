Elden Earl Ambrosier

Elden Earl Ambrosier, 80, Norton, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 5, 1940, in Hill City to Alva Earl and Doris Marie (Hendershot) Ambrosier.

He married Elizabeth “Betty” Brown on Nov. 21, 1962, in Damar.

Survivors include his wife, Norton; two sons, Brad Ambrosier, Elkhart and Wade Ambrosier, Norton; a daughter, Brenda Bergeron, Denver; a brother, Darrell Ambrosier, Almena; and six grandchildren.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City; burial in Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Hill City.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Norton County 4-H Clubs in care of the funeral home.

Published on January 09, 2021