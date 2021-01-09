Harold “Lloyd” Trauer

Harold “Lloyd” Trauer, 89, Merriam, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

He was born July 16, 1931, in Hodgeman County, to Laurence and Opal Bondurant Trauer. He was a 1949 graduate of Jetmore High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State in 1960 and a master’s degree from the University of Kansas in 1965.

After one year of college, he began his teaching career at a one room school in Ness County (Joint #1). He later taught at Utica Grade School 1953 to 54. He was drafted into the US Army in 1954 and was based in Germany until his discharge in 1956. He returned to Utica to teach and served as principal from 1957 to 58. He later moved to Topeka where he taught 7th and 8th grade at Lyman Grade School from 1959 to 1961. In 1962, he began teaching in the Shawnee Mission District at Arrowhead School for four years and then became principal for the next 10 years. He was later principal of Trailwood School for six years and Rhein Benninghoven School for 10 years. He retired in June of 1991, after being an educator for 38 years.

He enjoyed Kansas Jayhawks, being Papa to Lynne’s grandchildren, vacationing in Colorado, reading, antique collecting, yard work, golf, and volunteering at Overland Park Public Golf course.

Survivors include children of his partner, Lynne Flanders, Steve and wife, Denise, Lisa and husband, Brian and Jill and husband, Kurtis; a brother, Rex Trauer and wife, Nancy Jo, Hutchinson; three sisters Carol Trauer, Topeka, Melba Worford and husband, Wayne, Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Joyce Moten and husband, John, Norman, Okla.; a sister-in law, Crystal Trauer, Hays; numerous nieces and nephews; and Lynne’s five grandchildren Mallory, Grant, Marek, Mikayla and Nicole.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Duane Trauer and special partner, Lynne Flanders.

Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service was held Oct. 12.

Memorials are suggested to Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church Education Fund, 9300 Nall, Overland Park, KS 66207 or Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri, 8837 Roe Avenue, Prairie Village, KS 66207.

