Jay G. Karlin

Jay G. Karlin, 56, Hays, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 23, 1964, in Hays to Francis H. “Blackie” and Laurita (Schmidt) Karlin.

He was a co-owner and chef at The Strike Zone for many years and cared for his mother.

He enjoyed baseball and softball, was excellent at all he did and always had a smile on his face.

Survivors include his mother, Hays; three brothers, James Karlin and Dennis Karlin and wife, Cathleen, all of Hays, and Jerry Karlin and wife, Nancy, Greeley, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorials are suggested to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

Published on January 09, 2021