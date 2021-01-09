Linus Wendelin Werth

Linus Wendelin Werth, 90, Victoria, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Catholic Care Center, Bel Aire.

He was born Jan. 7, 1931, in Schoenchen, to Wendelin W. and Brigitta (Dinges) Werth.

He married Berneice Kronewitter on May 22, 1951, in Schoenchen and they celebrated 52 years of marriage before she preceded him in death Aug. 11, 2003. He was a wheat farmer, stockman, and owner and operator of Werth Produce and Five Star Amoco.

He was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church and St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Council No.1325.

He was hard working, enjoyed drilling and cutting wheat, had a mathematical mind, and enjoyed fishing and traveling. He was an avid pinochle player, had a strong faith life and enjoyed his family.

Survivors include five sons, Tim Werth and wife, Marilyn, Hays, Glen Werth and wife, Nancy, Fort Collins, Colo., Stan Werth and wife, Rose, Elk City, Okla., Kent Werth and wife, Shawnda and Greg Werth and wife, Shannon, all of Hays; four daughters, Sharon Werth, Cape May, N.J., Cathy Leiker and husband, Dick, Richmond, Texas, Debra Dachsteiner and husband, Mark, Lauderdale by the Sea, Fla., and Lesa Werth-Lowry, Hays; a daughter-in-law, Diane Werth, Prescott, Ariz.; a brother, Paul Werth and wife, Donna, Great Bend; three sisters, Laura Klaus, Hays, Clarice Stoecklein, Ness City, and Dorothy Moeder and husband, John, Hays; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dale Werth; three brothers, Ralph, Donald, and LeRoy Werth; three sisters, LaVera Schuckman, Joyce Klaus, and Mary Catherine Barnes; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose Werth.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, Hays; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, both at the church.

A vigil service will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, followed by a Knights of Columbus rosary at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Thomas More Prep-Marian High School in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com

Published on January 09, 2021