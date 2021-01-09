Lloyd Leroy Snook, 72, Russell, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Russell to Oscar M. and Beulah (Burke) Snook. He was a 1966 graduate of Russell High School and attended a tech school.
He was a lineman for the Russell Telephone Company for many years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Survivors include three brothers, Dwane Snook, Montana, Chester Carter, Jr., Coos Bay, Ore., and Daniel Snook, Oregon; and a sister, Deborah Snook, Russell.
Services will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
Condolences can be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell, who is in charge of these arrangements.
Published on January 09, 2021