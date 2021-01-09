Lloyd Leroy Snook

Lloyd Leroy Snook, 72, Russell, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Russell to Oscar M. and Beulah (Burke) Snook. He was a 1966 graduate of Russell High School and attended a tech school.

He was a lineman for the Russell Telephone Company for many years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Survivors include three brothers, Dwane Snook, Montana, Chester Carter, Jr., Coos Bay, Ore., and Daniel Snook, Oregon; and a sister, Deborah Snook, Russell.

Services will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Condolences can be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell, who is in charge of these arrangements.

