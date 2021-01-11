Eldon Wayne George

LEBANON - Eldon Wayne George, age 94, passed away Thursday Jan. 7, 2021 at the Logan County Hospital in Oakley, KS. He was born December 31, 1926 in Hazelton, KS to John Coulter and Grace May (Martin) George as the youngest of five children. He was a farmer stockman.

Eldon married Bonnie Maxine Rarick on December 18, 1953 at the Christian Church in Glen Elder, KS. They raised 3 children Wanda, John, & Sharon on their farm west of Lebanon. Bonnie died September 24, 1990. He married Ila Godfrey on June 26, 1993. Ila died December 11, 2011.

Survivors include daughters Wanda (Neil) Cloet of Sutton, NE and Sharon (Roger) Boyd of Oakley, KS; a son John (Sherrita) George of Lebanon, KS; Grandchildren Matt (Carli) Cloet of Sutton, NE; Aaron Cloet of Omaha, NE, Alison Cloet of Minneapolis, MN, Halley (Skylar) Myrick of Cassaday, KS, Coulter Boyd of Oakley, KS; Courtney (Cole) Martin of Denton, TX and Brett George and fiancé, Aubrey Berumen, of Smith Center, Ks. He is survived by 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Eldon served in the U.S. Army for 2 years with his basic training at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas before obtaining the rank of Corporal with the 9th Field Artillery with the 3rd Infantry Division. He was a track driver for M55 howizter during the Korean War from February 1952 to February 1953. He received 2 Bronze Service Stars.

Eldon had a career long passion for farming and livestock. Eldon served as Smith County Fairboard sheep superintendent for several years and was on the Smith County Rural Water Board for many years. He was a member of Lebanon American Legion and Smith Center VFW and the Lebanon Methodist Church.

Services will be at 10:00 am Saturday January 16th at Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary in Smith Center, Kansas with burial following in Price Cemetery near Lebanon.

Visitation will be Friday 5-7 pm.

Memorials may be made to Lebanon Community Center or the Kansas 4-H Foundation.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary of Smith Center, KS.

Published on January 11, 2021