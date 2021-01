Kaitlyn Liana Cubillo

Kaitlyn Liana Cubillo, Hays, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Mo.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday  and from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral chapel.

A rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

A complete obituary will follow.

Published on January 11, 2021