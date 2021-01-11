Muriel Frances (Bruning) Fix

Muriel Frances (Bruning) Fix, 99, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Phillips County Retirement Center.

She was born April 19, 1921, in Phillips County to William and Velma (Coffin) Bruning.

She married Russell Fix on Feb. 4, 1940, in Logan. He preceded her in death in 1982.

Survivors include five nephews, Gene Earl, Phillipsburg, Gary Earl, Nashville, Tenn., William Bruning, Benton, Ark., Curtis Bruning, Ellijay, Ga., and Troy Bruning, Olathe; and a niece, Jeanette Thompson, Cherryvale.

She was preceded in death by a son, Duane.

Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorials are suggested to Johnson Cancer Research Center or First Christian Church in care of funeral chapel.

Condolences can be sent to family at www.olliffboeve.com

