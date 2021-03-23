Kenneth Ray Baker

Obituary

Kenneth Ray Baker, 81, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 15, 1939, in Ava, Mo., to Manferd and Nadine (Bell) Baker.

He married Louise Schriock on June 4, 1961, in Bazine. He was a conservation technician for the Soil Conservation Service for 27 years from 1968 to 1995,

Survivors include his wife, Bazine; two sons, Terry Baker, Wichita and Roger Bake, Bazine; a brother, Don Baker, Fort Collins, Colo.; two sisters, Marie Bray, North Glenn, Colo., and Shirley Schreiner, Prescott Valley, Ariz.; five grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Ann Baker.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City; burial in Bazine Cemetery.

Friends can call from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. both at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Bazine Cemetery Fund or donors choice, in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com.

Published on March 23, 2021