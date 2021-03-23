Thomas Edward Sehl

Obituary

Thomas Edward Sehl, 74, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Wesley Woodlawn in Wichita.

He was born Aug. 16, 1946, in Great Bend.

Survivors include his wife, Jo; three sons, Richard and husband, Paul, and their two puppies, Sean (Karen) and Michael (Alyssa); two daughters, Ira Leigh and husband, Chris with their two children and Rhonds (Darrell) Matal; a brother, Jerry and wife, Dee; two sisters, Edwina Daharsh and husband, Floyd and Nadine McGrady; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his friends, Mike and Keith.

In honoring his final arrangements, no services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart School in Ness City.

