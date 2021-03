Lester “Lee” Smith

Obituary

Lester “Lee” Smith, 106, died Monday, March 22, 2021, in Codell.

Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday Codell Community Church; burial in Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville.

Published on March 24, 2021