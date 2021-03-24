Ryan Dean Haxton

Obituary

Ryan Dean Haxton, died Friday, March 19, 2021.

He was born March 4, 1994, in Junction City to Patrick and Melanie Haxton. He was a 2012 graduate of SES. Hewas very involved in several different activities while in school including a lead part in the school play as a senior. His passion in HS was FCCLA where he was a State Officer and was very active in the SES chapter. He loved SES and his teachers and all of them played an integral part in his young life.

After high school he attended Kansas State University and in 2016 earned his bachelor of science degree in Journalism and Mass Communication with an emphasis in public relations and a minor in Leadership Studies. He accepted a job out of college with Civic Plus in Manhattan. In 2018m he decided to continue his education and enrolled at FHSU. In 2020, he earned his master’s degree in Higher Education Student Affairs. Shortly after this he began to work at FHSU as an Academic Advising Development Specialist, where he worked until his passing.

Survivors include his parents, Pat and Melanie Haxton, WaKeeney; two brother,s Alex and Taylor, both of WaKeeney; and sister, Lexus, WaKeeney; two grandmothers, Marceil Haxton , WaKeeney and Alice Guthrie, Salina.

He was preceded in death by two grandpas, Dean Haxton and Lyman Guthrie.

Services will be at 11 a.m. March 25, 2021, at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center on the campus of Fort Hays State Universit, Hays; burial in Fort Hays Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service March 25, at Performing Arts Center.

A Celebration of Life reception will be held at The Strand in downtown Hays located at 1102 Main Street following graveside services and will last until 4 p.m. The reception will have a meal and refreshments.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date in care of Pat and/or Melanie Haxton. Donations may be sent in care of Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel,, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com

Published on March 24, 2021