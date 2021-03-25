Howard Ralph Sloan

Obituary

Howard Ralph Sloan, 72, Hays, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Sept.16, 1948, in Norton, to Arthur and Anna (Boyd) Sloan. He graduated from Norton High School. After graduation he served a mission for 30 months in Samoa.

He married Sharyn D. VanDeWege on June 9, 1972, in Logan, Utah. She preceded him in death Dec. 3, 2003. He later married Marlene (Pfannenstiel) Dinges on July 10, 2004. He was a long-time certified public accountant operating his own business Howard Sloan CPA. He also served as an accountant for Allied Inc, APAC, and Da Mar Resources. In addition, he taught Accounting and Computing for many years at Fort Hays State University.

He was a member at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was instrumental in bringing the Senior Companion Program to Hays and Ellis County.

He enjoyed spending time with his wife, classic movies especially with John Wayne, traveling with grandchildren to watch their sporting events and most importantly knowing his family and loved ones are succeeding and happy in life.

Survivors include his wife, Hays; three sons, Isaac Sloan and wife, Tracey, West Jordan, Utah, Jacob Sloan and wife, Andrea, Beloit and Joseph Sloan and wife, Kristen, Hays; two stepdaughters, Tashia Becker and husband, Robert and Tracy Mai, all of Hays; a sister, Iris Kluber, Paola; eight grandchildren; and four step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Arthur “Art” Sloan; a sister, Dorothy Holmes; a stepson, Ethan Mai; his mother-in-law, Mabel Gross; a step-granddaughter, Morgan Mai; and a son, Abraham Sloan.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2901 Canal Blvd. Hays, KS 67601; burial will be at 3 p.m.Saturday at the Long Island Cemetery, Long Island, Kans. For those unable to attend a livestream via zoom will be available at https://zoom.us/j/93766588791?pwd=WHlFQXJVcXFmZ1RoMlorWWVRK2dqQT09

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund in care of Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com

Published on March 25, 2021