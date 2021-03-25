Ida Alice Montgomery

Obituary

Ida Alice Montgomery, 98, Hill City, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Hill City.

She was born Oct. 3, 1922, in Studley to Harry and Thressa (Keith) Madden.

She married Walter Hines in 1940. He preceded her in death. She later married Jim Montgomery in 1989. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Bill Hines, Lebanon, Mo.; a daughter, Anita Bock, Smith Center; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hill City Christian Church; burial in Studley Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday with family present from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City.

Memorials are suggested to Hill City Church or Dawson Place Nursing Home in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at wwwstinemetzfh.com

