Marjorie Mae (Workman) Jones

Obituary

Marjorie Mae (Workman) Jones, 89, Plainville, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

She was born March 17, 1932, in Plainville to Harry and Viola Ruth (Henrie) Workman. She was a 1949 graduate of the Plainville High School.

She married James F. “Jimmy” Jones on Nov. 29, 1950. He preceded her in death November 1993. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include two sons, Douglas Jones and Michael Jones, both of Plainville; two daughters, Marly Denio Phillipsburg and Jolene Karlin, Salina; a sister, LaVerne Hackerott, Plainville; 1 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Christian Church, Plainville; burial in Plainville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday with family receiving friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville.

Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church of Plainville or Hays Hospice, in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at plumeroverlease.com

Published on March 25, 2021