Barbara L. Owings

Obituary

Barbara L. Owings, 94, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Sheridan County Health Complex Long Term Care, Hoxie,

As per her wishes, she was cremated. No service will be held. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date in Hoxie City Cemetery, Hoxie.

Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie, KS, is in charge of arrangements.

Published on March 27, 2021