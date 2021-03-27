Diane E. (Dowling) Arning

Obituary

Diane E. (Dowling) Arning, 76, Bleiblerville, Texas, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her home.

She was born Oct. 17, 1944, in Salina to Edgar and Marcia (Norris) Dowling. She grew up in Pittsburgh before moving to Houston, graduating from Spring Branch High School in 1962. She continued her education at the University of Houston.

She married Ben Arning, on Aug. 13, 1966, at Christ Church Cathedral. She was employed with Spring Branch ISD from 1966 to 1982 as a government and economics teacher. She later returned to the University of Houston to study law. She received her Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1985 and practiced family law until 2005. They moved to Bleiblerville after retirement.

She was a woman of faith, serving as Sunday School Education director at St Christopher’s Episcopal Church. She was also enthusiastic about government/politics and was a voting delegate at the National Republican Conventions.

She enjoyed volunteering at the nursing home calling bingo. She enjoyed musicals, classic movies, music and cutting loose on a dance floor. She was an avid reader often saving books or articles to share with others. She enjoyed watching game shows and solving the newspaper’s daily puzzle pack with the grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Bleiblerville; two daughters, Kim Bond and husband, Randy, and Kris Harden and husband, Curtis, all of Bleiblerville; a brother, Bill Dowling and wife, Lynn, Hays; five grandchildren, Tyler Bond, Kyle Jones, Chase Harden, Rachel Bond and Peyton Bond; a sister-in-law, June Dowling, San Marcos; a brother-in-law, Craig Arning and wife, Debbie, Cypress; nine nieces and nephews and their precious families; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Edgar Dowling Jr.

A celebration of life will be held April 17, 2021, in Belleville, Texas.

Memorials are suggested to Amedisys Hospice, 226 South Live Oak, Bellville, Texas 77418 or to the charity of one's choice.

Published on March 27, 2021