Dorothy Louise (Walters) Goetz

Obituary

Dorothy Louise (Walters) Goetz, 92, Victoria, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Hays Homestead Assisted Living.

She was born Oct. 5, 1928, in Severin to Adam J. and Anna (Polifka) Walters. She grew up on the farm in Severin, was a graduate of Hays High School and has lived in Victoria since the 1950’s.

She married Paul L. Goetz on Oct. 14, 1947, at Severin. He preceded her in death July 27, 1980.

She retired in 1999 from Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas as a bookkeeper and office worker. She was a bookkeeper at Hartman Oil Company in Hays for many years and a cook at Victoria High School.

She was a member of The Basilica of St. Fidelis, St. Fidelis Christian Mothers, St. Fidelis Daughters of Isabella, Victoria Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and was a former Eucharistic Minister for the church. She was an office worker volunteer at the St. Fidelis Parish Activity Center for 14 years and worked on the St. Fidelis Funeral Committee.

Survivors include three sons, Tom Goetz and wife, Jeanette, Salina, Jerry Goetz and wife, Jeanie, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Ron Goetz and wife, Donna, Hoisington; a brother, Kenneth Walters, Bend, Ore.; a sister, Eileen Leiker and husband, Wilfred, Hays; seven grandchildren, Jodi (Luke) Sarsfield, Natosha (Jeff) Walsh, Sara (Joe) Westerhaus, Nathan (Stephanie) Goetz, Emily Goetz. Matt (Kaitlin) Goetz, Lee (Bre) Goetz; and eight great-grandchildren, Olivia Walsh and Addison Walsh, Luke Sarsfield IV and Victoria Sarsfield, Carter Westerhaus, Grant Westerhaus and Bennett Westerhaus, Kennedy Jane Goetz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and five sisters-in-law, Ernest and Leona Walters, Harold and Ida Walters, Irvin and Clara Walters, William “Bill” and Barbara Walters, Linda Walters; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Mary Frances and Elmer Dreiling and Rose Ann and Marvin Augustine.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at The Basilica of St. Fidelis Victoria; burial in St. Fidelis Cemetery Victoria.

Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, both

at the Basilica.

A vigil service will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with a V.F.W. Auxiliary Memorial Service/Daughters of Isabella and Christian Mothers rosary, all at the Basilica.

Memorials are suggested to The Basilica of St. Fidelis in care of Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main, Victoria, KS 67671.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com

Published on March 27, 2021