John Schreiner

Obituary

John Schreiner, 67, WaKeeney, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

He was born March 31, 1953, in Quinter to Mike and Eula Schreiner. He attended Trego Community High School.

He was the owner/operator of Schreiner Trucking and spent his life in the grain, trucking, and farm business.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Schreiner; two daughters Tina Hickson, WaKeeney and Sherri Reishus, Shawnee; two sisters, Carol Luetters and Trish Albin; and six grandchildren.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at WaKeeney Church of God.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney.

Memorials are suggested to John Schreiner Memorial Fund for pancreatic cancer research in care of the funeral home.

Published on March 27, 2021