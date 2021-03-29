Dorothy Hildegard (Legleiter) (Petrik) McCollum

Obituary

Dorothy Hildegard (Legleiter) (Petrik) McCollum, 91, formerly of Hays, died Saturday,

March 27, 2021, at Newton Presbyterian Manor, Newton.

She was born Feb. 1, 1930, in rural Liebenthal, to Anton and Genevieve (Schaffer) Legleiter. She spent her childhood on the family farm east of Liebenthal.

She married Wayne Petrik in Liebenthal. They made their home in Rush County where they farmed and raised livestock. She later married William (Bill) McCollum in Miami, Okla. They lived in Hays and Andover, during their early marriage, before returning to Hays. He preceded her in death in 1997. She remained in her home in Hays until her health required her to move in with her daughter, in Valley Center in 2015. In 2018, she moved to assisted living in the Newton Presbyterian Manor. She worked at Travenol in Hays and at Beach Aircraft in Wichita.

After retirement, she maintained her home, yard and garden on Indian Trail in Hays. She enjoyed sitting on her deck and watching the purple martins. She enjoyed dancing and attended many dances in Ellis and surrounding counties.

Survivors include three sons, Charles Petrick and wife, Helen, Manhattan, Randy Petrik, Colorado Springs, and Robert Petrik, Wichita; two daughters, Shirley Orr and husband, Ray, Valley Center, and Julie Petrik, Wichita; four brothers, Miles Legleiter and wife, Janie and Harry Legleiter and wife, Patti, and Walter Legleiter, all of Hays and Dennis Legleiter and wife, Carol, Gorham; two sisters, Germaine Degenhardt and Patty Rohr and husband, Gary, all of Hays; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Carol Legleite, Hays and Leota Legleiter, Great Bend; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Virginia; and six brothers, Gerald,

Tony, LeeRoy, Donald, Fritz, and Melvin.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, the Newton Presbyterian Manor, or Good Shepherd Hospice, Newton.

Published on March 29, 2021