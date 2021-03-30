Abby Nicole (McGreevy) Hinman

Obituary

Abby Nicole (McGreevy) Hinman, reached her eternal reward on Friday, March 26, 2021 in her childhood home, surrounded by family.

Abby was born on November 5, 1982 in Pratt to Bob and Debbie McGreevy. Abby packed more living into her thirty-eight years than most people do in a long lifetime. Abby graduated from Pratt High School in 2001. She was a scholar athlete who excelled in both tennis and softball and received medals at State. Abby's love of sports included a lifelong love of her Nebraska Huskers, along with the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.

Abby continued her education at Fort Hays State University where she was awarded a Tennis Scholarship. She was active in the Student Government Association and the Political Science Club. She graduated in December 2004 with a Bachelor degree in Political Science.

Abby was hired by Sunflower Electric Power Corporation in Hays as a Communications Specialist, and soon realized she was part of a wonderful work family. She brought ingenuity, talent, enthusiasm and her trademark humor to Sunflower where she was employed for 14 years. She was a member of the Hays Young Professionals, Russell Main Street Beautification Committee, the Luray Pride Committee, Luray Friendship Day Committee and Luray United Methodist Church.

As much as she loved the challenges of the job, enjoyed her co-workers and the travel that took her from coast to coast, her first love was family.

In August of 2014, Abby married Jeff Hinman at First United Methodist Church in Pratt. They built their life together north of Bunker Hill, Kansas and enjoyed their trips to Colorado, Hawaii and Alaska. In 2015 she became the proud mother of son, Hudson and three years later, the birth of daughter, Hazel. Abby loved taking the children on weekend 'adventures' and loved and cherished every minute she had with them. She also enjoyed planting flowers in the spring, baking and craft projects with the kids and preparing for holiday dinners.

Abby joins her grandparents; Mark and Marjorie Garrett, and Stanley and June McGreevy, all formerly of Great Bend; her Cousin Tiffany Dick; Aunt Lynda Garrett; and Uncle Dennis McGreevy.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff and the joys of her life, son, Hudson and daughter, Hazel; her parents, Bob and Debbie McGreevy; her sister and best friend, Haley and husband, Peter Kern; her beloved niece, Mckenna and nephews, Garrett and Stanley, all of Greensburg; along with many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many dear friends. She also leaves her furry companion of many years, Moxie.

The family thanks all who shared in Abby's life and illness, in person or in prayer. You're far too numerous to name, but we would like to acknowledge Sunflower Electric Power Corporation, Kiowa County Memorial Hospital, Kindred Hospice and all her many healthcare providers across the state.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 5, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Pratt. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend.

Memorials may be made to a college trust fund that has been established for Abby's children.

Please make them payable to The Hudson and Hazel Hinman Education Fund in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt.

Published on March 30, 2021