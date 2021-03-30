Ralph Stecklein

Obituary

Ralph Stecklein, 65, of Lindsborg, KS, and formerly of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, KS.

He had previously worked in production at McPherson Industries at MCDS.

He was born on October 31, 1955, at the St. Anthony Hospital in Hays, KS, the son of Steven and Louise Marie (Bieker) Stecklein. He had two older brothers, Steven and Alfred. As a child, Ralph lived in Ellis County, KS.

Ralph was infatuated with water and loved to swim, bathe, and shower. Basically, anything to do with water, he loved! He also loved drinking water and milk. He was often found supporting the community sports, especially outings to the McPherson Friday night football games. He also loved the KU Jayhawks and KC Royals. He enjoyed the socialization at the Special Olympics. He had a favorite necklace he wore that he made out of plastic rings that were from containers he had been collecting. His close-knit circle of friends and caregivers would say he was normally always happy and had a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed.

Survivors include: his loving MCDS family and caregivers; and guardian, Vaughn Ingram of McPherson, KS.

The memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Harmony Christian Church, 1713 Mohawk Rd, McPherson, KS 67460, with Pastor Troy Schroeder officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Harmony Christian Church Facebook page. A private burial will be held at a later date in the McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Multi Community Diversified Services, Inc. (MCDS) in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.

Published on March 30, 2021