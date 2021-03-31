James “Jim” Henry Thayer

Obituary

James “Jim” Henry Thayer, 58, Hays, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.

He was born Sept. 29, 1962, in Wichita to Earl and Jacqueline (Idleman) Thayer.

He married Cynthia Wilder on Jan. 23, 1982, in Hays. He was a computer technician by trade.

He enjoyed fishing, songwriting a self-taught piano player and was known to have a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Hays; a son, Phillip Thayer (partner Nathan Davis), Hays; a daughter, Heather Thayer (Kirk Werth), Hays; a brother, Frederick Thayer, Hays; a sister Debbie Ford, Hays; three nephews, Kenneth Walton, Darin Sheffer and Andrew Thayer; a niece, Kellie (Steven) Olson; and two grandchildren, Kassii Werth and Chase Werth.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be announced at a late date.

Memorials are suggested to Cancer Council of Ellis County in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.copm or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com

Published on March 31, 2021