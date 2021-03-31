Shannon Del (Madden) Roberts

Obituary

Shannon Del (Madden) Roberts, 62, of Hutchinson, died peacefully at Hospice House on March 29, 2021, with family by her side. She was born December 8, 1958, in Hays, one of seven children born to Edward and Leona (Langrehr) Madden.

Shannon graduated from Hays High School and then moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to start a family. She relocated back to her family roots in Kansas in 1994, where she met Jim Roberts. They were married on November 1, 1996, in Hays.

Jim and Shannon moved to Hutchinson that same year and made Hutchinson their permanent home. She graduated with a degree as a pharmacy technician from Hutchinson Community College and worked for many years as a pharmacy technician for the Dillon’s chain. Shannon loved her job and enjoyed meeting and socializing with the pharmacy customers.

“Sweet Shannon” as she was called by friends and family, was known for her kindness and soft heart. She loved going out on the boat and being on the water, or being cuddled up in a chair with a good book and her dog Lily on her lap. Shannon enjoyed many summer family trips to Branson and area lakes. She loved her family dearly, her husband, two children, and three beautiful granddaughters.

Shannon is survived by: her husband, Jim Roberts of Hutchinson; son, Daniel Barfield and his fiancé, Corrine Cusme, both of Hutchinson; daughter, Magen Barfield Deneke and her husband Cody of Moundridge; granddaughters, Gracie and Paige Deneke, Elizabeth Barfield, and one on the way; mother, Leona Madden of Hays; siblings, Kim Porter (Doug) of Hutchinson, Shelley Lowen (Steve) of Corpus Christi, TX, Joseph Madden (Tammy) of Olathe, William Madden of Omaha, NE, Charles Madden (Lisa) of Falls Church, VA; sister-in-law, Theresa Madden of Hays; many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward F. Madden, and a brother, Michael Madden.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Elliott Chapel. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday thru Saturday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Published on March 31, 2021