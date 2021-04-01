Gabriel Christian “Gabe” Rupp

Obituary

Gabriel Christian “Gabe” Rupp, 18, Hays, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in a highway accident in Jewell County.

He was born Oct. 11, 2002, in Hays, to Michael “Mike” Huskey and Stacie Rupp. He was a senior at Hays High School.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was an altar server.

He enjoyed fishing, music, playing guitar, sketching, and being around his family. With his natural smile and easy going friendly nature, he spread joy everywhere and quickly became a friend to all he met. He enjoyed having fun and was known to be a joker. His shenanigans will continue in heaven.

Survivors include his parents, Mike Huskey and Stacie Rupp, Hays, his grandparents, Mitchell and Geri Rupp, Hays, Terry Morris and wife, Linda, Newburg, Mo.,and Theresa Horrell, Truxton, Mo.; two brothers, Reese and Ethan Rupp, both of Hays, a sister, Isabella Rupp, Hays; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A vigil/rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested and payable to Divine Mercy Radio.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com

