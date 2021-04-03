Anthony P. “Tony” Seib

Anthony P. “Tony” Seib, 92, Munjor, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born May 25, 1928, in Ness County to Paul and Mary (Stoecklein) Seib.

He married Wilma Stecklein on Nov. 21, 1949, In Ness City and they celebrated 71 years of marriage. He worked for many years as supervisor for the Ellis County Road and Bridge Department and ran a mail contract route for the U.S. Postal Service for over 50 years.

He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and a charter member of the St. Francis Third Degree Knights of Columbus Council No. 11492.

Survivors include his wife, Munjor, five sons, Ron Seib and wife, Jean, Tacoma, Wash., Don Seib and wife, Janice, Munjor, Mike Seib and wife, Nancy, Hays, Frank Seib and wife, Paulette, Munjor, and Allen Seib, Jefferson City, Mo.; seven brothers, Eugene Seib, Paul Seib Jr., and wife, Shelby, Robert Seib and wife, JoAnn, Tom Seib and wife, Ellen, Vern Seib and wife, Glenda, Jerry Seib, and Gary Seib and wife, Gloria; two sisters, Lorita Frants and husband, Leonard and Mary Catherine Hilmes; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren,; and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Seib; three sisters, Eleanor (Ed) Knoll, Benita (Dan) Snyder, and Sister Florence Seib; a brother-in-law, James Hilmes; two sisters-in-law, Joan Seib and Barbara Seib; a nephew, Thomas Franz; a niece, Paula Knoll; and a grandson, Jeremy Seib.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Munjor; burial in St. Francis Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.Wednesday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a vigil at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Knights of Columbus rosary, all at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com

Published on April 03, 2021