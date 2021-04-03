Benedict Francis Brenner

Obituary

Benedict Francis Brenner, 99, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Ness County Hospital.

He was born March 23, 1922, 6 miles north of Bazine, to William and Rose (Sweeney) Brenner. He was a 1939 graduate of Bazine High School and attended K-State for two years.

He married Margaret Klug on Feb. 25, 1957. She preceded him in death Oct. 2, 2015. He returned to farming with his father north of Bazine. In 1951, he purchased the Triple Bar Ranch with his father and brother-in-law. He then purchased the ranch in 1974 and lived there until 2014. He was a retired farmer and rancher.

He was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus since 1944; he had served on the Golden Belt Board of Directors for 30 years and had been invited to Washington D.C. to be on a board representing farmers but declined the invitation. He was given a Soil Conservation Award in 1968.

Survivors include five sons, Ronald Brenner (Kristi Gerstner), and Darrell (Barbara) Brenner, all of Ness City, Gary (Marya) Brenner, Beeler, Douglas Brenner, Oakley, and Randall (Kathy) Brenner, Ness City; three daughters, Rhonda (Glenn) Stramel, Hays, Carolyn (Claude) Durler and Diane (Cedric) Drewes, all of Dodge City; a brother, Harold (Leann) Brenner, Midland, Texas; a sister, Mildred Kuhlman, Oakley; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 1 more great-grandchild coming in September.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Irene Antenen and Mary Brenner; three brothers, William Rush Brenner, Leo Brenner, Edward Brenner; and a grandson, Brian Allen Stramel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Church, Ness City; burial will be at 2 p.m. in the St. Mary Cemetery, Mc Cracken.

Friends can call from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City.

A rosary/vigil will be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Thomas More Prep-Marian High School, Cedar Village, Sacred Heart School and Church, or St. Theresa Catholic Church, Dighton, in care of the funeral home.

Published on April 03, 2021