Buford Michael "Mike" Bryant

Obituary

Beloved father and friend Buford Michael "Mike" Bryant passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mike was born on May 1, 1945 to Judge B. Mack and Mildred G. (Sanders) Bryant in Wichita, KS.

After graduating from North High School, Mike earned a Bachelor's degree in Sociology at Wichita State University. He married Eva Gonzalez in 1968 in Wichita. They divorced in 2004. Upon graduating from WSU Mike served the US Army at Ft. Knox Kentucky as a 1st Lieutenant and upon discharge settled with his family in Hays, KS. There, Mike enjoyed many years working at Midwest Music and UPS. He was passionate about music from a young age and made a name for himself as a talented drummer for various local bands, as well as for worship services at Joy Fellowship Church in Hays.

His instrument case company, Mike's Cases, provided high quality gear for many well-known musicians from around the world. He later settled in Manitou Springs, CO where he continued to play drums and enjoy a peaceful retirement. He is survived by his former wife, Eva Delay, Cawker City, KS; sister, Patricia Carlson of Vero Beach, Florida; daughter Laurie (Larry) Sample of Topeka, Kansas; daughter Mary (Derek) Albers of Billings, Montana; son Joshua (Natasha) Bryant of Windsor, Colorado, and daughter Anne Bryant of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Mike will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Andrea (Tyler) Umscheid, Corbin McMillin, Amy McMillin, Braden McMillin, Dylan Dreiling, Austin Dreiling, and Easton Bryant, as well as by his great grandson, Grant Umscheid.

Published on April 03, 2021