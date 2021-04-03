Dustin “Dusty” Jay Ream

Obituary

Dustin “Dusty” Jay Ream left this earth too early on Feb 28th, 2021 at 9:34 p.m. at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. He was 44.

Dusty was born on to Ronald and Frankie (Burrell) Ream on January 8th, 1977 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Hays, Kansas. At the time of his death, he was a resident of Bazine, Ks. Dusty grew up in Hays, Kansas.

Dustin enjoyed playing summertime sports including baseball, going to the municipal pool, and being with his friends. Dusty also enjoyed and became quite the established disc golfer. He achieved a state amateur ranking.

After high school, Dusty married Andrea Casper. They later divorced, but from their union Dusty gained one of his best friends - a Rottweiler named Harley. He also gained a very caring set of in-laws (Tom and Debbie Casper). With a love for Pantera, pit bulls, wicked skull tattoos and a giant heart for those he cared about - Dusty was a unique guy. He was not afraid to say what he felt and how he felt. He had a personality that no friend or enemy will ever forget. A few years ago, he worked as a repossession tow truck driver. A job that he truly loved, and chances are if you lived in Northern Kansas and had your vehicle towed away in the cover of night - it was Dusty doing it with a laugh and smile on his face and Jax by his side. If asked, Dusty would say his greatest accomplishment was becoming a father to Ryot. He always had plans of cooking spaghetti, making pallet projects, snagging a repo car, or creating paintings with Ryot to make their time together special. Just spending time with Dusty was an adventure and he will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him.

He leaves behind his mother, Frankie, son Ryot Ream, brother Rodney Ream and his wife Tracy, nieces Leslie and her husband Andrew Wyatt, Heather McCain, Reba Burkhart, great nephews LeRoy and Elijah and great nieces Jocelyn, Aurora and Kally, his dog, Jax and Carlos.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald as well as his dogs Harley and Buddy. Dusty’s wish was to be an organ donor and through his passing 3 people were given the gift of life.

He did not wish to have a funeral. He will be honored with a Memorial Disc Golf Tournament that will be announced.

All proceeds from the tournament will go into a trust fund for Ryot.

Published on April 03, 2021