Ernest “Dick” Zachman

Obituary

Ernest “Dick” Zachman, 102, Ellis, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society, Ellis.

He was born May 20,1918, in Trego County, to John J. and Mary (Armbrister) Zachman.

He married Adabelle Katherine Aust on Dec. 25, 1947, in Ellis. He was a farmer and stockman. He was a U.S. Army veteran during World War II from January 1942 to December 1945, in the Panama Canal and with the European Theater in Germany.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where he was a past council member and past board member of Farm Bureau.

He enjoyed welding and playing the accordion. He enjoyed being a husband, father, grandfather, and great-pa.

Survivors include his wife, Ellis; a son, Darrell Zachman and wife, Annie, Hays; a daughter, Diane Henderson and husband, Floyd, Ellis; a brother, Harry Zachman, Wichita; three sisters, Martha Massier, Ellis, Dorothy Dietz and husband, Milton, Hays and Helen Deines and husband, Don, WaKeeney; three grandchildren, Erin (Jerry) Rogers, Hedgesville, W.V., Micah Kruckenberg (Casey), Phoenix, Amanda Dolechek (Luke), Wichita; and two great-grandsons, Isaac Rogers, Ellis and Christian Rogers, Hedgesville.

Het was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Evan Henderson; two brothers, Oscar Zachman, Raymond Zachman; an infant brother, Wayne Zachman; and two sisters, Anna Hamburg and Frieda Allphin.

Services will be at 2 p.m. April 10, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, Ellis; inurnment with military honors will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Ellis. Funeral services will be available on Facebook Live by going to www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com and selecting the Facebook Live tab at the top of the page.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Keithley Funeral Chapel, 400 E. 17th, Ellis, KS 67637.

Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church or Ellis Good Samaritan Society, in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences can be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com

Published on April 03, 2021