Jessica F. Gregory

Obituary

Jessica F. Gregory, 27, Pierre, S.D., formerly of Osborne, died Monday, March 29, 2021, in Pierre.

She was born Sept. 23, 1993, in Osborne to Jeannie (Lockhart) and Paul Gregory.

She was a Review & Compliance Archeologist for the State of South Dakota in Pierre .

Survivors include her parents, Osborne; and a sister, Sarah Gregory, Lawrence.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at United Methodist Church, Osborne; a private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Masks are requested. Casket will closed at the service.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Clark-Gashaw Chapel, Osborne.

Memorials are suggested to High Plains Mental Health of Osborne, South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, or Gaylord Community Church, Gaylord, in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.clarkgashawfh.com.

Published on April 03, 2021