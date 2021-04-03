Michael W Honas

Obituary

Michael W Honas, 52, Wichita, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home.

He was born March 3, 1969, in Hays to Arthur and Shirley Honas. He grew up in Ellis. He graduated from Kansas State University where he earned a degree in computer science.

He married Jill Gustafson in August of 1992, in Manhattan. They moved to Wichita where he started working as a programmer for Excel. He later moved to AgVantis where he helped develop financial software for Farm Credit associations. He finished his career with AgVantis as Senior Vice President of Business Solutions.

He was a Cubmaster for Pack 450 and also involved in Troop 450 where all three of their boys became Eagle Scouts.

Survivors include his wife; three sons, Matthew, Jarod, and Eric; his parents; two brothers, David Honas and wife, Juliet, Darryl Honas and wife, Vicki; three sisters, Brenda Bueche and husband, Ken and Patricia Hipp and husband, Mike and Jessica Scheck and husband, Andrew.

Services were held April 3, 2021, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Wichita.

Memorials are suggested to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

