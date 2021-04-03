Teresa Olive Kemp

Obituary

Teresa Olive Kemp, 96, Hill City, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at her home.

She was born Oct. 30, 1924, in rural Hill City to Albert Cyrille and Olive Teresa (Hemmy) Chipman.

She married Virgil C. Kemp on Dec. 20, 1942, in Hill City. He preceded her in death March 30, 1995.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandra (Kemp) Farlow, Plano, Texas and Cheryl (Kemp) Prais, Hill City; a brother, Don Chipman, Denton, Texas; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol.

Services will be at 11 a.m. April 10, 2021, at Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City; burial in Hill City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. April 9, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Hill City Presbyterian Church in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.stinemetzfh.com

