Betty N. James

Obituary

Betty N. James, 97, Hoxie, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

She was born Dec. 12, 1923, in rural Sheridan County to Clyde and Myrtle Staubus. She graduated from Ellinwood High School.

She married Jake James on April 20, 1947, in Hoxie. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sons, Tom James, Lenora, and Richard James, Goessel; three daughters, Janice Rae, Parks Neb., Janet Kay and Jana Lea, both of Hoxie; 18 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Steve; two infant great-grandsons; and a son, Curtis.

Services were held April 5, 2021, at Christ Community Church, Hoxie; burial in Hoxie City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Christ Community Church or Hospice of Northwest Kansas in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie.

Condolences can be sent to the family at mickeyleopoldfuneral.com.

Published on April 05, 2021