Mary Lucille Marcotte

Obituary

Mary Lucille Marcotte, 92, Zurich, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Redbud Village, Plainville.

Services will be at 10 a.m. April 6, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Plainville.

Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville, is in charge of arrangements.

Published on April 05, 2021