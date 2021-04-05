Shirley Faye Mort

Obituary

Shirley Faye Mort, 74, Hill City, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Graham County Hospital, Hill City.

She was born Jan. 9, 1947, in Hays to Audry Emmett and Nina Alice (Bethell) Elliott.

She married Monte Mort on Dec. 23, 1965, in Bogue. He preceded her in death Dec. 3, 2010.

Survivors include a son, Troy Mort, Hill City; two daughters, Tia Nichols, Redding, Calif., and Tana Mort, Mount Shasta, Calif.; two brothers, Shelby Elliott, Spring Hill and Shelden “Red” Elliott, Hill City; a sister, Sharon Jones, Bogue; and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Dee.

There will be no services at the time.

Published on April 05, 2021