Wayne Charles Zweifel

Obituary

Wayne Charles Zweifel, 89, died Friday, April 2, 2021.

He was born June 1, 1931, to Earl and Alice (Fletch) Zweifel. He was a 1949 graduate of Waldo High School and attended Fort Hays College.

He married Meg (Margaret Francis) on Feb. 6, 1955, in rural Lucas. He was a U.S. Air Force in 1950 and was stationed in Okinawa during the Korean War.

He started farming with his father in the 1950’s.

Survivors include his wife, of 66 years; a son, Bradley Zweifel, Waldo; three daughters, Sheil Hinman, Lewis, Sherry Pruter and Shelly Post, both of Great Bend; 10 grandchildren;. 12 great-grandchildren; four sisters Carol Shaffer, Marilyn Ewing, Sharon Mixer, Glenda Anspaugh; and a brother, Keith Zweifel.

He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Wayne on June 12, 1968.

A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Luray United Methodist Church; burial in Amherst Cemetery, southwest of Luray.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday with family greeting guests from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell,

Memorials are suggested to Amherst United Methodist Church in care of the mortuary.

Published on April 05, 2021