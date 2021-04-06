Jaclyn Louise (Lewis) Burton

Jaclyn Louise (Lewis) Burton, 91, Russell, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Russell Regional Hospital.

She was born July 9, 1929, in Hominy, Okla., to Harold M. and Juanita S. (Winters) Lewis. She was a 1947 graduate of Russell High School and attended two years at Fort Hays State College.

She married Donald H. Burton on Aug. 29, 1949, in Russell. She began actively painting oils and water colors with local artist.

Survivors include her husband of 71 years, of the home; a son, Hal Burton, Russell; and a brother, Roger Lewis, Wichita.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Deines Cultural Center in Russell; cremation has taken place.

Memorials are suggested to Palco Art Club in care of Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.

