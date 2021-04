Carol “Carrie” Karlin

Obituary

Carol “Carrie” Karlin, 76, Wichita, died Sunday, March 28, 2021.

She was born April 14, 1944, to Gilbert and Leoba (Riedel) Karlin.

Survivors include two sons, Curtis Klaus and wife, Shina, Derby and Randy Klaus and wife, Melissa, El Dorado; a granddaughter, Sabina Klaus; his siblings, Darrell Karlin and wife, Elsie, Hays, Francis Karlin, Minnesota, Larry Karlin, Phillipsburg, Marilyn Wagner and husband, Gary, Tony Karlin and wife, Wanda and Tom Karlin and wife, Saundra, all of Victoria.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Klaus; a sister, Darlene (Fred) Ernst; and sister-in-laws, Chuck and Mary Ann Karlin.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. April 17, 2021, at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church, El Dorado.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association, in care of the Carlson Funeral Home, El Dorado.

Published on April 07, 2021