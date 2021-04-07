Clark F. Brackney

Obituary

Clark F. Brackney of Galloway passed away early Saturday morning, April 3, 2021.

He was 70 years old. Born in Hays, Kansas, Clark also resided in Iowa, Missouri, and Connecticut before calling New Jersey home.

Clark was a true factotum. After graduating from Hays High School and marrying his wife, Sally, Clark worked in a variety of fields and capacities including the cattle industry, construction, sales, retail management, providing services to pet owners, and real estate sales support. His engaging personality and wide-ranging skill set left him equally comfortable riding a horse, repairing a car, remodeling a home, or managing a large operation with scores of employees.

Clark was always interested in doing new things and seeing new places. He enjoyed traveling both in the U.S. and abroad. He was a raconteur, ready to regale others with stories of his latest discovery, trip, or observation in his own inimitable style. In addition to closely following the day-to-day happenings in his children’s and grandchildren’s life, he also found time to track the Phillies and 76ers.

Clark is predeceased by his father, Cecil “Pete” Brackney, his mother, Francis Brackney, his stepmother, Eileen Brackney, his brother, Charles Brackney, and his sister, Charlene Brackney. He is survived by his wife, Sally Brackney, his son, Carson Brackney and wife Sherri, and granddaughters Evangeline and Amelia, his daughter, Megan Brackney and husband Jonathan Detrixhe, and his granddaughter, Beatrix. He will be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

A memorial will be held at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave, Absecon NJ, on Saturday, April 10 from 3:00PM to 4:30PM, with a service at 4:30PM. Clark’s family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Atlanticare Cancer Care Institute (609-407-2328 or giving@atlanticare.org). For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

